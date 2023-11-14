Fintiri Pleads With FG To Construct Buffer Dam In Adamawa To Reduce Flooding

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on the Federal Government to construct a buffer dam in the state to remedy recurrent cases of flooding in the state.

According to a press statement by Muhammad B. Tukur, New Media aide to the Governor, Fintiri made this appeal during a meeting with the Director of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustafa Habib Ahmed in the Government House Yola.

Fintiri requested that the Dam should be constructed at Dasin Hausa community, while highlighting the devastating effects of flooding in Adamawa, which has resulted in the displacement of thousands of people, destruction of farmlands, and loss of lives and property.

Tukur said: “The governor emphasised the urgent need for a buffer dam to control the flow of water during heavy rainfall and prevent the overflow of rivers. He stated that the construction of such a dam would help to mitigate the impact of flooding and protect the

“He told them that the state planned to build more warehouses apart from the current one that is under construction inside Government House.”