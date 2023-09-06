Fire At Murtala Muhammed Airport Caused By Inverter Battery Installation — FAAN

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has said the cause of the fire at the international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport was caused by inverter battery installation.

FAAN made the disclosure on Wednesday, hours after fire outbreak was reported at the International Wing of the MMIA, Lagos.

FAAN said the fire outbreak occured at approximately 07:23 am on Wednesday.

FAAN said, “Suspected electrical spark at the baggage hall ceiling caused the smoke incident that was reported at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, located in Ikeja, Lagos.

“The source of the smoke was identified as burning litium inverter battery installation at the basement.”

FAAN said the the incident was promptly responded to at 07:30hrs.

It added, “The dedicated firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Electrical Department of the Authority initiated immediate action.

“Their swift response and professional efforts have successfully brought the situation under control.

“In accordance with our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers, staff, and all airport users the Terminal building was promptly evacuated due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility.

“We are pleased to report that the situation is presently under control.”