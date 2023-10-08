Fire Disaster Averted As Petrol Laden Tanker Spills Content Around Residential Buildings In Lagos

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A major fire disaster was on Saturday night averted at Ogba, in the Ikeja area of Lagos State, when a petrol laden tanker fell and spilled its content around residential buildings.

The incident happened at Ajayi Junction along Oke-Ira Road by Excellence Hotel, Ogba.

It took the intervention of the operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other emergency responders to prevent what could have been a major fire disaster.

“After arriving at the scene, our personnel immediately secured the environment against area boys including other members of the public who had already wanted to be scooping spilling fuel from the tanker,” the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said while confirming the incident in a statement.

According to Adebayo, policemen from Oke-Ira Area ‘G’ Police Division provided security backup at the scene, while the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service did the needful.

Following the incident, motorists coming from Haruna or Ojodu Berger end were diverted through Excellence Hotel to go through Muyibi Street and link Oke-Ira to continue their journey.

Meanwhile, the petroleum product has since been trans-loaded to another tanker, which the owner of the product brought to the scene.