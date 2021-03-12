Fire Guts Business Centre Wing Of UNIZIK

30 SHARES Share Tweet

A fire outbreak early Friday morning destroyed goods, mainly computers, generators, and photocopying machines at the business centre wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

Although no life was lost, our correspondent gathered that most of the shops in the premises were burnt down. The fire was brought under control by the intervention of the state fire service, Nigeria Police, university security and sympathisers.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State police public relations officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, said investigations had commenced to ascertain the level of damage and the cause of the inferno.

He said, “On 12/3/2021, at about 1:30am, there was a fire outbreak at the business premises behind the Faculty of Arts, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, in Anambra State. It destroyed computers, photocopy machines, fridges, generators, stationary and other valuable items.

“Police operatives, led by DPO B Division, Awka, CSP Sani Ahmed, quickly mobilised to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent looting and further catastrophes. The Fire Service was equally contacted, and they responded promptly. The fire was extinguished with the help of fire fighters and other sympathizers in the area. No loss of life and no injury have been reported. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the extent of damage and circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Meanwhile, business owners at the place have been counting their losses. One of them, Nkechi Ude, said, “I lost everything. I took loan to establish my shop. I still doubt if this is real. We don’t know the cause of the fire yet. We left home only to hear that this has happened.’

THE WHISTLER gathered that there are over 1000 persons doing businesses in the area, including food vendors.