First Lady Seeks End To Obstetric Fistula, Child Marriage

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The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for renewed global action to end obstetric fistula, describing the condition as preventable and treatable.

In a message to commemorate the 2026 International Day to End Obstetric Fistula, observed on May 23, the First Lady said no woman or girl should suffer from a condition caused largely by poor access to quality maternal healthcare.

Obstetric fistula is a hole between the birth canal and the bladder or rectum, caused by prolonged, obstructed labor without access to timely medical care.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Her Health, Her Right: Shaping a Future without Fistula,” Mrs Tinubu noted that early marriage and teenage pregnancy remain major contributors to obstetric fistula, as many young girls are physically unprepared for childbirth.

She also identified harmful traditional practices and inadequate awareness as factors limiting access to skilled healthcare services and essential health information.

The First Lady called for urgent measures to end child marriage, promote girl-child education, and improve access to quality healthcare for women across the country.

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“We must act urgently to end child marriage, empower girls through education, and ensure every woman has access to quality healthcare.

“Let us work together to build a future where every birth is safe and no woman loses her life in childbirth,” she said.

She further urged stakeholders to work together towards ensuring safe childbirth for every woman and preventing avoidable maternal deaths.