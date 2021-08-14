Five Dead As Suspected IPOB Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station

Five persons were killed on Saturday morning when gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) invaded Izombe Police Divisional headquarters in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that while two policemen on duty were shot dead, three of the invaders also lost their lives.

The attackers whose plan was to bomb the station engaged the cops in a gunduel which resulted in loss of lives.

The police spokesperson for the command, Michael Abattam, confirmed the attack and the number of casualties.

According to the police, “On August 13, at about 02:45 hours, armed bandits suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN terror group, came in their numbers to attack Izombe Police Station but could not gain access to the station due to the swift response of the ever alert Imo Command’s Tactical teams and Personnel of Operation Restore Peace of the command who intercepted and repelled the bandits.

“The bandits who on sighting the police engaged them in a gun duel were subdued, due to the superior fire power of the police. They fled into the bush and in the process three of the bandits were neutralisated and their arms, one pump action gun with two rounds of live cartridges and one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges were recovered from them to the station .

“While others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. Unfortunately, the command lost two of it’s gallant officers in the attack”.