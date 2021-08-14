Ohanaeze Youths Commend IPOB For Suspending Sit-At-Home Order

A faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, led by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Saturday, commended the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for suspending its sit-at-home order which began August 9 in all Southeast states.

THE WHISTLER reported that IPOB’s Directorate of States, last night, said the sit-at-home would now be observed on days that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would appear in court. Kanu is being tried for bail jump and running a proscribed group.



The president general of the Ohanaeze youth faction, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement, said the decision was in the interest of Ndigbo.

The statement read, “We received with great delight the news that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has suspended the sit-at-home order which was to be observed every Monday.

“This has shown that the IPOB is sensitive to the feelings of Igbo masses who are being affected economically, educationally and other various ways by that order.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide is gladdened that the agitators listened to our earlier appeal that other diplomatic channels involving Igbo leaders should be explored in seeking the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We say that this decision by the IPOB family should be utilized by the Igbo leaders to meet with the federal government and ensure unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who we continue to say is a political prisoner.

“In the interest of peace, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, which has been releasing Boko Haram terrorists under the guise of rehabilitation, should have no justification to continue hounding Nnamdi Kanu in detention.”