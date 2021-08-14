Ohanaeze Youths Commend IPOB For Suspending Sit-At-Home Order

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

A faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, led by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Saturday, commended the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for suspending its sit-at-home order which began August 9 in all Southeast states.

THE WHISTLER reported that IPOB’s Directorate of States, last night, said the sit-at-home would now be observed on days that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would appear in court. Kanu is being tried for bail jump and running a proscribed group.


The president general of the Ohanaeze youth faction, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement, said the decision was in the interest of Ndigbo.

The statement read, “We received with great delight the news that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has suspended the sit-at-home order which was to be observed every Monday.

RELATED
Nigeria

IPOB ‘Chief Priest’ Arrested With Explosives, Biafra Flag In Imo

“This has shown that the IPOB is sensitive to the feelings of Igbo masses who are being affected economically, educationally and other various ways by that order.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide is gladdened that the agitators listened to our earlier appeal that other diplomatic channels involving Igbo leaders should be explored in seeking the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We say that this decision by the IPOB family should be utilized by the Igbo leaders to meet with the federal government and ensure unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who we continue to say is a political prisoner.

“In the interest of peace, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, which has been releasing Boko Haram terrorists under the guise of rehabilitation, should have no justification to continue hounding Nnamdi Kanu in detention.”

You might also like

IPOB ‘Chief Priest’ Arrested With Explosives, Biafra Flag In Imo

Crack In IPOB As Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Suspends Sit-At-Home Order

IPOB: Why We May Sit At Home On Monday— Enugu Resident

FG Should Have Treated Nnamdi Kanu The Way It’s Treating Abba Kyari—Lawyer

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.