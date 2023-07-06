Five Limitations Of Zuckerberg’s New Social Media App Threads

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Since Meta Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the launch of his new app, Threads earlier today, over ten million people have signed up to join the new social medium.

It currently occupies the top spot among social media on the Apple app store and has over 1 million downloads on the Android Play Store.

THE WHISTLER reported this morning when Zuckerberg announced the app’s launch, where he described it as an open friendly space for conversation and sharing ideas, text, and whatever people want to talk about.

The app has been described by many as a potential Twitter killer because of the similarities it shares with the popular microblogging app, especially since the latter is currently under criticism due to changes made by CEO, Elon Musk.

However, this might not be the case as Threads also has a number of limitations which still puts it a step behind Twitter in some opinions. Some of them are:

Freedom of Speech;

This is one of the major factors that draw people to Twitter and distinguishes it from Instagram. Users have much more liberty to say and post whatever they wish on Twitter. This is not the case on Threads because the app is bound by the same rules as Instagram which are a lot more stringent.

Whatever Happens To Your Instagram Account, Happens To Your Threads Account;

This ties in with the first point. If a user is suspended on Threads for hate speech, for example, their Instagram account will also be suspended, and vice versa.

Also if a user were to deactivate their Threads account, their Instagram account would be deactivated automatically. Accounts on both platforms are directly synched with one another so whatever happens with one, happens with the other.

Same IG And Threads Username;

Upon joining Threads, you cannot create a new username as you will automatically be assigned your Instagram username.

No DMs;

The Threads app does not have a direct messaging (DM) feature. Users can only make public posts. To send a DM, users will have to switch back to Instagram to use the DM feature there.

No Trending Topics Table;

This is one of the most useful and popular features on Twitter. It shows the most talked about topics filtered by country, interest, or the world. It allows users to know what other users on the app are talking about daily.

Threads does not have this so there is no way to know if there is a specific topic that the majority of users on the platform are talking about.