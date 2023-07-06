Blind Opposition Not Good –Ex-Imo PDP Leader Explains Why He Joined Gov Uzodinma’s APC

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State, Comrd Greg Nwadike, says the giant strides of Gov Hope Uzodinma are behind his ditching his former party, PDP. The governor belongs to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER on Thursday, Nwadike bemoaned the stereotypes of being in the opposition, among which is making one unable to see anything good in the ruling party.

He described opposition as ‘a very dangerous game’ which ‘blinds one’s eyes from seeing good’.

According to him, “Opposition blocks one’s brains and bedevils one’s imagination. All you keep breeding is hate; all you keep wishing the one in power is failure. You are practically turned into a sadist; even to your fellow party members. Hate, infighting, and sadism run in their blood.”

He rated the development of Gov Uzodinma in the state high, adding, “It even surprises me that my eyes are just opening to see some of these beautiful roads with complete furniture constructed by Gov Uzodinma.

“Drive from Owerri to Orlu, from Owerri to Okigwe, from Owerri to Mbaise and going to Umuahia. Haba! We all knew the states of those roads about three years ago. It baffles me today that being in opposition completely blinded my eyes from appreciating Gov Uzodinma when he eventually fixed that road.

“It’s only witches and wizards that do not appreciate good things, and I am not a witch.”

He said he had thrown his weight behind Uzodinma ahead of the Nov 11 guber polls in the state to enable him to sustain the current tempo of development in the state.

Quoting him, “My current support for Gov Uzodinma is to enable him to do better. He has so far shown to be a good listener. We shall continue to feed him

with positive suggestions on tackling other challenges in Imo State, especially on how to bring permanent peace in the state.

“Insecurity today is a general problem in the entire South-East. We all must come together to fine a better end to it. There’s no need therefore at this stage to try another hand, especially when none of the opposition parties today in Imo has any candidate that’s capable of proffering solutions to our problems.

“And that was partly why I left PDP. The party, with the choral candidates it’s parading, has no capacity to make Imo peaceful. You don’t give what you don’t have. Any vote to them would amount to taking Imo back to Egypt. It is not safe at this juncture to change the goalpost in the middle of the match.

“Come November 11, we shall support Gov Hope Uzodinma for another four years to enable him to complete most of the projects he had already awarded, including the Orlu/Ideato road that not even Okorocha could fix.

“He is already championing peace initiatives among Ndigbo and our Yoruba neighbors. With our collective supports, he shall achieve same in Imo State because he listens. Imo will again return to the peaceful state it used to be.”