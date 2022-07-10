FLASHBACK: How Tinubu Lied To APC Delegates About Muslim-Muslim Ticket

When whispers circulated about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plan to pick a fellow Muslim as his running mate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate described the reports as “fake” news.

Tinubu had amidst the APC presidential primary hurriedly issued a statement denying the reports to avoid losing votes from party delegates.

THE WHISTLER reported that the APC candidate had accused “undemocratic elements” of sending text messages to APC delegates during the presidential primary election to thwart his “imminent victory” at the poll.

A statement issued by his media office read: “We have been informed of a text message going round APC delegates at Eagle Square, Abuja purportedly from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that with his imminent victory at the APC Presidential Primary and emergence as the party’s presidential candidate, the APC leader has now decided on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“This is nothing but a lie. It has no basis whatsoever. We enjoin the distinguished delegates to ignore this completely.

“The fake text message is a ploy by some undemocratic elements to confuse and hoodwink delegates sensing that Asíwájú Tinubu is comfortably coasting home to victory.

“Truth is Asíwájú is destined for victory and no one can scuttle this through their shameful tactics. Asíwájú is not known to jumping guns. He will deal with all important matters pertaining to his presidential pair at the appropriate time, after his victory has been fully established by the distinguished delegates.”

But on Sunday, Tinubu declared former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, as his running mate shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

He described Shetimma as “competent, capable, reliable and able to be picked as a running mate”.