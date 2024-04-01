FLASHBACK: World Bank Loan: When Gov Uba Sani As Senator Said ‘Hold Me Responsible If El-Rufai Fails Kaduna State

It appears Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has scored an own goal when he lampooned his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai over loans the latter obtained for the state when he was a senator.

Sani, who was a political disciple of El-Rufai and was anointed to take over the state few years later, stood ‘surety’ for the former FCT minister as chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, in 2020, when the Senate was considering granting El-Rufai’s application for loan.

In fact, Sani spared no word and reportedly lobbied 24/7, making calls, holding dinners and courting his fellow senators to ensure El-Rufai’s wish was granted.

Speaking during an interview session with Journalists in Abuja, a week after the red chamber granted the state $350m, bringing the total foreign component of the state’s debt to $587m under El-Rufai, Sani said, “I am very certain and confident that the Governor will fulfil all that he has told the World Bank, the good people of Kaduna State and the National Assembly, that Kaduna State Government will do with the loan.

“I even insist that I, Senator Uba Sani, be held liable if the Governor fails or disappoints. But of course I know Mallam Nasir El Rufai will never fail the people of Kaduna State.

“I am extremely happy and proud of the role some of us played in securing this loan for Kaduna State,” the bullish senator had said.

Touting the then governor’s job in the state, he said, “Like most Nigerians are already well aware, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has totally reworked Kaduna State. The State now boasts of top-notch infrastructures.

“This loan, once accessed, will enhance the efforts of the Governor in the on-going upgrade of infrastructures in the State.

“With the approval of the National Assembly for the loan from the World Bank, better times are coming for Kaduna State,” he added.

Throwing jibes at those he called critics, which included senator Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna Central), Uba Sani added that, “Even the worst critics of Governor El-Rufai can attest to the fact that he is perhaps one of the most prudent and accountable public office holders in Nigeria today.

“I can vouch for the Kaduna State Government under Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to prudently deploy the loan from the world bank to enhance the welfare and wellbeing of the good people of Kaduna State.

“In fact, hold me responsible if Governor Nasir El Rufai fails or disappoints on this score.”

Uba Sani was speaking as a member of the 9th Senate. The 8th Senate which Shehu Sani, who was chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, had denied El-Rufai the loan.

Shehu Sani, as Uba Sani has just realised, had argued that the loan, if approved, would erode economic viability of the State since the State already had a huge debt burden.

Two other senators from the State in the 8th Senate, Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP- Kaduna North) and Danjuma La’ah (PDP-Kaduna South) supported Shehu Sani’s position.

But Uba Sani would have none of it, lambasting them that, “They were wrong in their assertion. Having checked the laws, the accounts and the performance of the Kaduna State Government, the World Bank was convinced that Kaduna State merits its support.

“Equally important is the integrity of the Governor of Kaduna State. While considering the request for the loan, the relevant committees in both chambers of the National Assembly factored in the unassailable integrity of Governor Nasir El Rufai, to approve the loan request.”

He stressed that, “I have assured my colleagues in both the Senate and the House of Representatives that it is not possible for Mallam Nasir El Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State to fail on the promises of his administration regarding the use or disbursement of the loan from the World Bank.”

While Senator Bukola Saraki was Senate President of the 8th Senate, whose painstaking scrutiny ensured the loan was not granted, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC-Yobe North) was Senate President of the 9th Senate whose fiat and eagerness to approve every request from the president and APC members allowed El-Rufai to get his wish.

Fast forward to 2024, Uba Sani has begun to sing a different song, pillorying his predecessor, and questioning his leadership including the essence of the loan, he vouched would be used judiciously.

Hear Uba Sani say, “Despite the huge debt burden of $587m, N85bn, and 115 Contractual Liabilities sadly inherited from the previous administration, we remain resolute in steering Kaduna State towards progress and sustainable development.

“We have conducted a thorough assessment of our situation and are sharpening our focus accordingly.

“It gladdened my heart to inform you that despite the huge inherited debt on the state to date, we have not borrowed a single kobo.

“The key priority areas of our government include safety and security, housing, education, healthcare, and support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“We are also prioritising inclusive development by investing in human capital, stimulating the economy, and providing affordable housing.”

Regarding infrastructure which he said El-Rufai worked tirelessly to transform, he said that, “our collective efforts are essential for Kaduna State’s progress. We aspire to make rural living enjoyable and transform Kaduna into a premier business hub. Our ultimate goal is to rebuild trust and foster peace and harmony.”

Another critical sector which he said nothing was done was out-of-school children. He said in order to reverse the ugly situation, apart from the establishment of several skills and vocational cities to address skills deficits in the state, his administration in collaboration with Kuwait was working to reduce out-of-school children in Kaduna by 200,000.

While El-Rufai’s son, Bashir, has carpeted the governor for blaming his predecessor for the woes in the state, the governor through his spokesman Alhaji Mohammed Shehu has dismissed him saying the governor was focused on serious matters.

Both camps could not be reached for additional comments.

But the governor’s indemnity in 2020 and his latest lamentation does not sink in as Nigerians have attacked him, describing him in many uncomplimentary terms on social media.