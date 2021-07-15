Flutterwave To Help D’Tigers Receive Donations From Fans, Others

Nigeria’s fintech firm, Flutterwave, has partnered with the Friends of Nigeria Basketball to open a Gofundme account for Nigeria’s Basketball Team a few days to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Flutterwave made this known in a statement posted on its website and seen by THE WHISTLER.

“As part of the partnership, Flutterwave will be the exclusive payment partner of D’Tigers—enabling fans to seamlessly donate and shop for the latest merchandise of the team at their convenience,” said the firm.

D’Tigers 16-man squad will play their first Olympic game against Australia on Sunday, 25 July.

The country has been accused of not having adequate funding, leading to funding alternatives for the Olympic team.

D’Tigress on Twitter said the team have been owed debts by the ministry of Sports and Youth Development club since the 2018 World Cup.

The debt which includes Players, Officials Allowances, and other services is worth over $73,118 (N36,559,000).

Flutterwave said, “Africa’s leading payments technology company, will partner with the Nigerian basketball team, D’Tigers, as they head to Tokyo to compete for gold at the 2021 Olympic Games. Coach Mike Brown— Associate Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors will lead D’Tigers to the Olympics.

“D’Tigers are the only African basketball team competing at the Tokyo Olympics and are up against Argentina, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, Slovenia, Spain, and the USA.

“Flutterwave has partnered with D’Tigers through an agreement with the Friends of Nigeria Basketball (FONB), a non-profit organization supported by Nigerian Basketball Federation to promote basketball in Nigeria.”

D’Tigers have won the top two rated basketball teams in the world, USA and Argentina setting a continental record.

Coach Brown on the partnership said, “Flutterwave has stepped up by helping the Friends of Nigerian Basketball program and we’re excited about working with such an established partner already doing business in Nigeria. “

“Jimmy and his team have been outstanding and will help us gather support as we continue on this journey.”