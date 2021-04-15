Focus On Money, Not Love, Mercy Eke Advises Future BBNaija Housemates

47 SHARES Share Tweet

BBNaija Reality TV Star Mercy Eke has advised future female housemates of the show to focus on winning the grand prize when the competition begins.

The Imo State indigene won season 4 of the Big Brother Naija reality show in October 2019, making her the first woman to win the reality show.

During a question and answer session with her fans via her YouTube channel, she revealed that her relationship with ex-housemate Ike is a “forgotten story.”

When asked about her relationship with ex-housemate Ike she said; “First of all, a breakup happened. We are done like done. I see a lot of people say it is part of their stunt, listen, I don’t stunt. You see that ship? It sank a long time ago.

“I’m in a happy place, he is good, he is living up, I’m good, I’m living up and I think we should just put an end to this. Stop flooding my timeline with this silly question. We are over. So let’s just keep it moving, we are done.”

It’s crystal clear that Lambo and Ike became an item after their time during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

While advising the future Big Brother female Housemates, she said they should be wise to go for the money and should always bear in mind that they are there for the money.

She added, “If love comes just be smart about it because at the end of the day, the women get the most trolling , Slot shaming and dragging not the Men.

“My sister, money comes first, remember you are going there to win, that should be your priority. You are going there for the money, say it yourself, beat yourself and say I’m going to win.

“And when you finally get to the house do not forget what you said to yourself, except you don’t want to win, you can go there fall in love and come out.

On March 14, 2020, Eke received the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Dressed Female.