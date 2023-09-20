For Successfully Listing N10bn Sukuk Bond, TAJBank, CEO Win Global Banking Awards

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

TAJBank, a non-interest bank has emerged winner of the Global Islamic Finance Award (GIFA) 2023 for its ‘Best Sukuk deal of the year 2023.’

Recall the listing of TAJBank’s N10bn Sukuk bond on February 13 this year on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) enjoyed unprecedented support from investors, and recorded over 30 per cent oversubscription.

This is even as the bank’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Mr. Hamid Joda, was also decorated with the ‘Most promising CEO of the year 2023’ insignia by the GIFA’s Awards Committee.

The event was held in Senegal, and witnessed by the country’s President, Macky Sall, and other global leaders and bankers.

Reacting to the award, Joda said, “We are very grateful to the award organizers for recognition of the bank and my humble self for the GIFA 2023.

“As we keep saying, these awards and several others TAJBank had received in the past three years will further encourage us to do more in surpassing the expectations of our growing customers in terms of quality products and services delivery for invaluable value-addition to them and their businesses”.

Also commenting on the GIFA 2023 awards, the non-interest lender’s Executive Director/Co-Founder, Mr. Sherif Idi, commended “the customers for their increasing confidence in TAJBank to offer them superior products and services with, in some cases, personalized touches to confirm to them that our only interest is the customers.”

The GIFA Chairman, Professor Humayon Dar; commended the winners for their hard work, persistence, and innovative strategies to still be able to make giant strides even in the economy they operate in.

According to Dar, the selection of winners for the 2023 competition by the GIFA was conducted by the GIFA with support from the Cambridge IFA, a financial services intelligence house that specializes in developing and utilizing powerful cutting-edge analytical tools to testing business data, assessing macroeconomic indicators and understand market trends, leadership positioning, and brand development relevant to the development of the financial systems.