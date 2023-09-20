Imo Ambush: Officers Were Lured With Fake Distress Call — Police

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has disclosed that the security personnel ambushed by unknown gunmen were on their way to respond to a false distress call when the incident occurred.

The police disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking on the circumstances surrounding the ambush.

“The Nigeria Police Force deeply mourns the recent attack on security operatives in Imo State, an event that has resulted in the tragic loss of precious lives of officers from various security agencies who have been dedicated to ensuring peace and protecting lives in Imo State.

“This incident, which occurred on Tuesday 19th September 2023, in Oriagu, Ehime Mbano Area of Imo State, serves as a stark and painful reminder of the daily risks and sacrifices that our security personnel willingly embrace in their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities

“The security agents affected by this senseless act of violence, comprising Police Officers, the Military, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were diligently responding to a distress call from the area which turned out to be fake, and targeted at luring them into the ambush.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, however, assured the public that the NPF is fully committed to collaborating closely with other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this heinous act while relentlessly pursuing the cause of justice.

He assured that the Force would redouble its efforts to bring the culprits to book and guarantee the safety of security personnel and the safety of the state.

He further urged the public to extend their cooperation to law enforcement agencies in the collective pursuit of peace and order in Imo State and other parts of the country.

“In the same vein, Ag. IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, equally extended thoughts and prayers to the families of the fallen heroes, pledging that the sacrifices made by their loved ones will not be in vain.

“The NPF urges anyone who may possess information related to this incident to come forward and actively assist in the investigative process and/or send in information anonymously through the NPF Social Media handles @PoliceNG, or through mail at [email protected],” the police said.