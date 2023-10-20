Former Budget Minister Agba Felicitates Oba Of Benin On Birthday, 7th Anniversary On The Throne

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has extended warm felicitations to His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, on his birthday and seventh coronation anniversary.

Agba, in a statement, said that the revered Royal Majesty deserved the consolidated double celebrations as ordained by the Almighty God and his Ancestors, who made it possible for him to assume the throne of his forefathers on his birthday, seven years ago.

He said that because of his fatherly disposition and capacity to rally people together in the interest of the community, the Oba had continued to enjoy the approbation by the people of the Benin Kingdom, both at home and in the Diaspora.

Prince Agba, a royalty and son to the Oliola of Uzanu of Uneme Clan in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, and holder of the title of the Oduma of Auchi Sacred Kingdom, specifically stated that the Royal Father had, since assuming the throne of his forefathers, defined his epoch with the magnitude of his leadership, which he recently demonstrated through the successful global campaign to repatriate the priceless artefacts that were looted from the Benin Kingdom.

According to him, “I am, indeed, very glad to take this opportunity to congratulate our revered Royal Father on the twin occasion of his birthday and the seventh anniversary of his coronation. It has been so far, so good.

His kingship has consolidated the peace witnessed in the Benin Kingdom during the era of his father.

“He has brought more leadership gravitas, élan and cosmopolitanism to socio-cultural interactions and building networks of interconnectedness among humanity. He continues to attract reverence and respectability to the throne.

“I join thousands of the Benin people and their affiliates, at home and in the Diaspora to pray to the Almighty God and our great Ancestors to continue to imbue our Royal Father with wisdom and good health in the task of leading the Benin Kingdom on the path of unity, peace, through progress and development into greater prosperity.

“Oba gha to kpe re, Ise.”