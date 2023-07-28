Former Commissioners, Abayomi, Omotoso, Odusote Make Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet Nominees List

By Ikenna Omeje

Former Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi; his counterparts Gbenga Omotoso (former Commissioner of Information and Strategy); and Engr Olalere Odusote (former Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources) made the list of cabinet nominees of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, transmitted 39 cabinet nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Sanwo-Olu who dissolved his cabinet on May 26, was sworn-in for a second term on May 29. And today makes it 60 days since the governor took oath of office, which means that by transmitting his cabinet nominees, he met up with the 60-day constitutional requirement.

THE WHISTLER gathered on Friday that the list must have been received by the Clerk of the state state House of Assembly as members are currently on recess.

However, they may have to convene an emergency plenary session, since it is a matter of exigency.

Below is the full list of the cabinet nominees:

  1. Mr Afolabi Ayantayo
  2. Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun
  3. Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi
  4. Mr Gbenga Oyerinde
  5. Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN)
  6. Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende
  7. Hon Ibrahim Layode
  8. Dr Dolapo Fasawe
  9. Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka
  10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
  11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo
  12. Engr Abiola Olowu
  13. Dr Adekunle Olayinka
  14. Mrs Bolaji Cecilia Dada
  15. Engr Aramide Adeyoye
  16. Mr Idris Aregbe
  17. Mr Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu
  18. Mr Tokunbo Wahab
  19. Hon Bola Olumegbon
  20. Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya
  21. Mr Kayode Bolaji Roberts
  22. Mr Moruf Akinderu Fatai
  23. Mr Seun Osiyemi
  24. Mrs Barakat Bakare
  25. Prof Akin Abayomi
  26. Mr Gbenga Omotoso
  27. Engr Olalere Odusote
  28. Dr Rotimi Fashola
  29. Mr Mosopefolu George
  30. Mr Tunbosun Alake
  31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya
  32. Mrs Folashade Adefisayo
  33. Mrs Folashade Ambrose
  34. Dr Olumide Oluyinka
  35. Mr Yomi Oluyomi
  36. Mr Sam Egube
  37. Dr Jide Babatunde
  38. Mr Olalekan Fatodu
  39. Mrs Solape Hammond

