Former Commissioners, Abayomi, Omotoso, Odusote Make Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet Nominees List

Former Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi; his counterparts Gbenga Omotoso (former Commissioner of Information and Strategy); and Engr Olalere Odusote (former Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources) made the list of cabinet nominees of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, transmitted 39 cabinet nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.
Sanwo-Olu who dissolved his cabinet on May 26, was sworn-in for a second term on May 29. And today makes it 60 days since the governor took oath of office, which means that by transmitting his cabinet nominees, he met up with the 60-day constitutional requirement.
THE WHISTLER gathered on Friday that the list must have been received by the Clerk of the state state House of Assembly as members are currently on recess.
However, they may have to convene an emergency plenary session, since it is a matter of exigency.
Below is the full list of the cabinet nominees:
- Mr Afolabi Ayantayo
- Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun
- Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi
- Mr Gbenga Oyerinde
- Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN)
- Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende
- Hon Ibrahim Layode
- Dr Dolapo Fasawe
- Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka
- Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
- Abdulkabir Ogungbo
- Engr Abiola Olowu
- Dr Adekunle Olayinka
- Mrs Bolaji Cecilia Dada
- Engr Aramide Adeyoye
- Mr Idris Aregbe
- Mr Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu
- Mr Tokunbo Wahab
- Hon Bola Olumegbon
- Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya
- Mr Kayode Bolaji Roberts
- Mr Moruf Akinderu Fatai
- Mr Seun Osiyemi
- Mrs Barakat Bakare
- Prof Akin Abayomi
- Mr Gbenga Omotoso
- Engr Olalere Odusote
- Dr Rotimi Fashola
- Mr Mosopefolu George
- Mr Tunbosun Alake
- Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya
- Mrs Folashade Adefisayo
- Mrs Folashade Ambrose
- Dr Olumide Oluyinka
- Mr Yomi Oluyomi
- Mr Sam Egube
- Dr Jide Babatunde
- Mr Olalekan Fatodu
- Mrs Solape Hammond