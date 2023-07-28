Former Commissioners, Abayomi, Omotoso, Odusote Make Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet Nominees List

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi; his counterparts Gbenga Omotoso (former Commissioner of Information and Strategy); and Engr Olalere Odusote (former Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources) made the list of cabinet nominees of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, transmitted 39 cabinet nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Sanwo-Olu who dissolved his cabinet on May 26, was sworn-in for a second term on May 29. And today makes it 60 days since the governor took oath of office, which means that by transmitting his cabinet nominees, he met up with the 60-day constitutional requirement.

THE WHISTLER gathered on Friday that the list must have been received by the Clerk of the state state House of Assembly as members are currently on recess.

However, they may have to convene an emergency plenary session, since it is a matter of exigency.

Below is the full list of the cabinet nominees:

Mr Afolabi Ayantayo Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi Mr Gbenga Oyerinde Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN) Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende Hon Ibrahim Layode Dr Dolapo Fasawe Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu Abdulkabir Ogungbo Engr Abiola Olowu Dr Adekunle Olayinka Mrs Bolaji Cecilia Dada Engr Aramide Adeyoye Mr Idris Aregbe Mr Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu Mr Tokunbo Wahab Hon Bola Olumegbon Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya Mr Kayode Bolaji Roberts Mr Moruf Akinderu Fatai Mr Seun Osiyemi Mrs Barakat Bakare Prof Akin Abayomi Mr Gbenga Omotoso Engr Olalere Odusote Dr Rotimi Fashola Mr Mosopefolu George Mr Tunbosun Alake Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya Mrs Folashade Adefisayo Mrs Folashade Ambrose Dr Olumide Oluyinka Mr Yomi Oluyomi Mr Sam Egube Dr Jide Babatunde Mr Olalekan Fatodu Mrs Solape Hammond