Just In: Juventus Out Of Europe As Chelsea Fined £8.57m

Italian Football giants, Juventus have been kicked out of this season’s European football by the European football governing body, Uefa.

The club qualified for the Europa Conference League last season but have now been fined and removed from the continental club tournament for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Similarly, for breaching the FFP rules, English football club Chelsea have also been fined £8.57m as a result of “submitting incomplete financial information”.

Chelsea’s fine relates to deals undertaken under the previous owners between 2012 and 2019 respectively.

In addition to being kicked out, Juve as they are fondly called, have also been fined £17.14m.

UEFA said Juventus will only have to pay half of their fine provided their financial records for the next three years comply with regulations.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have accepted the decision and said payment would be made without contest.

Although the club spent £600m on 19 new players since new owner Todd Boehly took charge of the club in May 2022, the fine was as a result of financial deals undertaken while Roman Abramovich was the owner.

“Following the club’s sale in May 2022, the new ownership identified, and proactively reported to Uefa, instances of potentially incomplete financial reporting under the club’s previous ownership,” Uefa statement said.