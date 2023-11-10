Former Student Stabs Teacher To Death In Taraba

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A secondary school teacher at the Government Day Secondary School, Jalingo, Taraba State, Bassey Sardauna Nkuphee, has been stabbed to death by his former student.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Abdullahi Usman who confirmed the incident, said Nkuphee was attacked while in a tricycle following an earlier altercation with the student.

He added that the ex-student who is now at large, had mobilized some of his friends who then attacked and stabbed the teacher to death.

The police stated that it is trailing the assailants and would stop at nothing until they are arrested and made to face the law.

“A former student conspired with his cohorts to stab his teacher, who was inside Keke NAPEP.

“They had an altercation with the teacher and in the process stabbed the teacher. While taking him to hospital, he was confirmed dead,” he said.

The governor of the state, Agbu Kefas in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication, Mr. Emmanuel Bello mourned the tragic death while urging for an investigation into the incident and security surveillance to prevent such attacks in the future.

“I strongly condemn the action of the student and order a thorough investigation to be carried out. I am concerned about the illicit use of drugs by some youths that could have led to this dastardly act. While I pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased, I reiterate that no teacher ought to lose their lives while imparting knowledge. This is highly regrettable,” he said.

He added that the stabbing incident was an indication of the rot in the society and a wake-up call for parents and all stakeholders to intensify their supervisory roles of their wards at home and in the schools.

“The free education policy is aimed at securing the future of the youths and to ensure the welfare and well-being of both the teachers and students. We understand the need to secure schools and make them safe for learning and we would do our best in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Association of Senior Staff Union of Secondary Schools in the state, Comrade Abasu Sule had threatened that his members will down their tools until the situation is addressed.

While urging the security agencies to find the culprits and bring them to book, Sule stated that his members were angry and agitated, adding that to avoid escalation of the situation, the union had directed all the teachers to stop academic activities for now.

“It is an extremely disturbing situation. Teachers go through a lot trying to impact knowledge in these children who often are very difficult to teach. At the end of the day, your own student will come back and kill you brutally. It is disheartening. We cannot allow this to happen.

“Because of the anger that is all over the place, we have advised all teachers to stop academic activities for now. This does not mean schools are to be shut down. Schools will remain open but there won’t be teaching and learning till when we are certain that things are a bit calm,” he said.