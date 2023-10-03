Four Days After Sealing Ladipo Market, Lagos Shuts Alamutu At Mushin

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has shut Alamutu (Ologede) Market located at Mushin, over the market’s poor sanitary conditions and improper waste disposal practices.

This is coming about four days after the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, ordered the immediate closure of the popular Ladipo Market for reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills, among other environmental infractions.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the closure of Alamutu Market was part of LAWMA’s ongoing efforts to ensure that markets across the state meet the required standards of cleanliness and sanitation.

“It is paramount that we maintain a hygienic environment in our markets. This action is not just a response to Alamutu Market’s conditions, but a part of LAWMA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that markets in Lagos meet the required standards of cleanliness and sanitation,” a statement on Tuesday quoted Gbadegesin as saying.

Through the current enforcement action, other markets that have been sealed include Oyingbo, Alayabiagba, and Okeodo for similar environmental offences.

However, Alayabiagba was re-opened on Saturday after the government certified that all checklist given to the officials of the market had been fully addressed.

The checklist includes the placement of a ‘double dino bin’ within the market as well as the erection of a fence at the entrance of the market.