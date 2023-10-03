Use Your Investigative Powers To Bring Corrupt Persons To Justice, ICPC Tells National Human Rights Commission

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has called on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to use its investigative powers to bring corrupt individuals and institutions to justice.

The Commission made the call through the ICPC Osun State Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), Demola Bakare at a sensitization lecture by ICPC to NHRC in Osun State.

According to Bakare there is a need for increased collaboration at the state level by both Commissions to create awareness and foster public support in the fight against corruption.

ICPC’s Assistant Superintendent, Mary Okebukola, also shared the importance of addressing corruption and upholding human rights in a democratic nation.

She stated that this is crucial because “corruption undermines the foundation of a democratic system and erodes the public trust in government institutions which hampers the rule of law.”

She therefore encouraged the staff of NHRC to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of corruption on human rights and advocate for systemic changes and legal reforms to help combat this effectively.

In her remarks, the Osun State Coordinator of NHRC, Nneka Anigbo acknowledged that corruption and human rights are associated.

She added that the collaboration between the two organisations can improve the integration of human rights into anti-corruption efforts and ensure that corruption is systematically reduced.