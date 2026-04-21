Group Urges Hayatu-Deen To Join ADC Presidential Race

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An interest group within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Team Rebuild Nigeria, has urged a renowned economist and banker, Dr Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, to join the party’s presidential race.

The group hinged its call on Hayatu-Deen’s track record of financial and economic reforms, stressing that he had demonstrated integrity and credibility throughout his entire career.

At a media conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the leader of the group, Dr Ebekuo C. Ebekuo, said Nigerians have had enough of “trial and error” leaders, adding that the demand for change is growing louder across the country.

The group warned that the next Nigerian president would inherit “an economy in distress, a security architecture in collapse, and institutions that have been systematically weakened.”

It added that addressing these challenges would require more than “goodwill and good intentions.”

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According to the group, the country needs “someone who understands how economies are rebuilt, how institutions are strengthened, and how trust between a government and its people is restored.”

The youth group described Hayatu-Deen as a standout among aspirants within the ADC, citing his track record in both the private and public sectors.

“Of all the credible aspirants who have joined the ADC, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen stands apart, not by declaration, but by record,” Ebekuo said.

Highlighting his credentials, the group noted that Hayatu-Deen’s experience spans multiple sectors, including banking, manufacturing, aviation, cement, textiles and hospitality.

It also cited his leadership roles in key institutions such as the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

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“These are not ceremonial positions. They are proof of the capacity to build, manage, and deliver,” the group added.

It also referenced his contributions to national economic policy, including his roles as Chairman of the Presidential Transition Committee on the Economy and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

“When Nigeria needed serious minds in serious rooms, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen was there,” the group said, adding that he “carries no corruption baggage” and “has no political vendetta to prosecute.”

The group further stated that Hayatu-Deen “arrives with one agenda: to fix Nigeria,” urging him to bring his experience to bear at the highest level of leadership.

“We are calling for the most prepared aspirant — a detribalised, competent leader who can unify the opposition, command the confidence of citizens, and do the hard work of national recovery,” it said.

The interest group concluded with a pledge of support should he accept the call to run, warning that “Nigeria does not need another lesson in the cost of choosing wrongly.”

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No fewer than four chieftains of the ADC have already declared interest in the party’s presidential ticket.

In the lineup are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governors Peter Obi (Anambra), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), and Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano).