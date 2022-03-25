Four ‘Revenue Touts’ Arrested In Anambra

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

Four youths, Emmanuel Igwe, 20; Chukwudi Obasi, 38; Izuchukwu Enemuwa, 28, and Uchenna Benedict, 28, were Friday arrested along Onitsha head bridge in Anambra State for allegedly touting and collecting revenue from motorists and other members of the public. 

The state governor, Prof Charles Soludo, had on assumption of office, banned revenue collection in the state over alleged misappropriation of public funds by the agents.

Despite the ban, THE WHISTLER reported on Wednesday that some operators were still issuing tickets to Keke riders in Awka.

RELATED
Nigeria

Pantami’s Son Released Hours After Abduction

Their arrest was announced by the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

Ikenga quoted the state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, as saying that the arrest was part of the efforts to rid Anambra State of all manner of crimes and criminalities.

The CP, while reiterating the commitment of the command towards weeding out all criminal elements in the state, enjoined all law-abiding citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support the command, especially through prompt and accurate information, the PPRO said.

You might also like

Pantami’s Son Released Hours After Abduction

2023: Ohanaeze Urges South-East Presidential Aspirants To Play Politics Without…

Lulu-Briggs Foundation Gives Free Medical Care To Over 1000 Patients In Rivers…

Family Cry Out As FCT Police Detain Corpse Of Man Killed During Demolition Exercise…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.