Four ‘Revenue Touts’ Arrested In Anambra

Four youths, Emmanuel Igwe, 20; Chukwudi Obasi, 38; Izuchukwu Enemuwa, 28, and Uchenna Benedict, 28, were Friday arrested along Onitsha head bridge in Anambra State for allegedly touting and collecting revenue from motorists and other members of the public.

The state governor, Prof Charles Soludo, had on assumption of office, banned revenue collection in the state over alleged misappropriation of public funds by the agents.

Despite the ban, THE WHISTLER reported on Wednesday that some operators were still issuing tickets to Keke riders in Awka.

Their arrest was announced by the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

Ikenga quoted the state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, as saying that the arrest was part of the efforts to rid Anambra State of all manner of crimes and criminalities.

The CP, while reiterating the commitment of the command towards weeding out all criminal elements in the state, enjoined all law-abiding citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support the command, especially through prompt and accurate information, the PPRO said.