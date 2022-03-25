Stop Begging For Money In My Name, Ailing Actor Mr Ibu Warns Scammers

Popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr lbu, has raised the alarm over activities of scammers who defraud unsuspecting members of the public in his name.

The ailing actor said the scammers are taking advantage of his condition to fraudulently solicit money from people.

Mr Ibu, who spoke from his sickbed in a trending social media video, urged members of the public to be wary of the swindlers.

Speaking from the Zenith Medical and Kidney Center in Gudu, Abuja, where he’s reportedly admitted, Mr Ibu said: “Some people have sold me…they haven’t heard from me all they want to do is sell me. It won’t work. God has raised me up. I am not begging anybody for money.

“I’m here with my wife, I no dey anywhere dey beg person for money o. I’m not saying that all my friends that visit me and give me money cannot give me. Yes, they can give me money no problem but it’s not as critical as people are talking about now.

“Anybody whose business is to criticize my sickness and take advantage of it, they should stop,” the actor warned, “I can walk now, just that I cannot run.”

His wife, who also spoke in the video, revealed that Mr Ibu’s Instagram and bank accounts have been taken over by hackers.

“Anybody using that account to collect money or do any sort of thing, please stop it, you people should stop it. verify very well before you start acting. If you want to do anything as he said, Good person, family member or well-wishers just to help him should come to the hospital or better still call me.

“If you want to help, call me and do it directly to me, even his account number, everything is stolen.”