Fr Mbaka’s ‘Shocking’ Prophecies That Came To Pass

Reverend Father Camillus Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, has been in the news for decades for the good and the ugly.

He is known to be vocal, clairvoyant and fearless even from his pre-priesthood years.

Some regard him as a maverick priest who makes provocative and shocking political prophesies.

Some of his controversial prophecies that came to pass include ‘unimaginable’ death of General Sani Abacha.

Mbaka also correctly predicted that former Imo state governor Chief Ikedi Ohakim would not be re-elected governor when he contested against Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The same Fr Mbaka saw that former president Goodluck Jonathan would not defeat President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 presidential election, and it came to pass.

He also predicted that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Peter Obi, in the last presidential election, would not smell victory at that election, and so it was.

Another controversial one is that the incumbent Imo governor Hope Uzodinma would become governor of the state, which also came to fruition.

Probably, the only prediction that he made that tested his correctness is that former Enugu governor Chimaroke Nnamani would not be re-elected in 2003. It failed because Nnamani won the election.