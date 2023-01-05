2023: ‘Fr Mbaka Is Different, But He Should Leave Peter Obi Alone’-Adoration Faithful Welcome Priest

Following Wednesday’s return to the arena of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria , by Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, some of his faithful have urged him to desist from delving into politics.

Mbaka is the spiritual director of the ministry, though suspended about eight months ago by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Thursday, Mr Benjamin Nnaji, a business man, said his spiritual life had been down since Mbaka’s absence.

He said, “Listening to Mbaka always uplifts my soul. The same thing applies to many others. We have missed him all this while. It is not that we don’t have other Reverend Fathers, but Mbaka talks to human souls.

“I advise him to desist from politics. Let politicians play their games. The church can encourage electorate to vote but not castigating politicians. Mbaka should let politicians be, especially Mr Peter Obi.”

Margret Ezeah, a farmer, said, “Mbaka assists everybody that he comes across. That is what makes him different from others. Many don’t know that Mbaka sponsors thousands of poor people in schools. He also empowers many artisans. Such people are his disciples.”

A priest, on condition of anonymity, said the Adoration faithful should wait to know if Mbaka has been permitted to resume his ministry. I doubt if the bishop has made any statement on that. Mbaka returned, but I’m not sure if he can start the Adoration programmes immediately. But I know many of his admirers miss him.”

There was wild jubilation across Emene, Enugu, yesterday, when news filtered that Fr Mbaka returned to the ministry after he landed at the International Airport, Enugu.

Recall that Mbaka was ordered to relocate to the monastery after he was suspended by the Catholic bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, over his political statements which the church claimed were against their ethics.

The Adoration Ministry was shut on June 3, 2022 by Bishop Onaga. After the initial ban was lifted, Mbaka again attacked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi.

The development led to the transfer of Mbaka from the chaplaincy to the monastery and named Rev Fr Anthony Amadi as his replacement at the Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy.