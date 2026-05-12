OPINION: The Dangerous Politics Of Lowered Education Standards In Nigeria

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Nigeria has developed a dangerous habit of responding to structural failure by lowering standards instead of fixing the structure itself. It is a pattern that now cuts across education, governance and even national leadership recruitment. Every few years, another policy emerges that appears compassionate on the surface but quietly deepens the culture of mediocrity underneath.

The latest decision by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to lower admission benchmarks and exempt some candidates from UTME is only the newest example of an old national reflex.

The argument behind such policies is usually emotional and politically attractive. Some regions are disadvantaged. Some students lack opportunity. Some sectors suffer low enrollment. Therefore, the state responds by reducing the threshold.

But after decades of doing this in different sectors, Nigeria must ask itself an uncomfortable question: has lowering standards actually solved the problems it was designed to solve?

Take the Unity School admission system. For years, Nigerians have debated the huge disparity in cut-off marks between states. In some cases, a child from Anambra State or Imo State needed extraordinarily high scores to gain admission into the same federal school where another child from a different state could enter with single-digit marks.

The original intention may have been noble. Policymakers wanted inclusion and national balance. But policies should ultimately be judged by outcomes, not intentions.

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Several decades later, have those lowered benchmarks eliminated the educational gap? Have they produced competitive parity? Or have they simply normalized lower expectations?

That is not a tribal question. It is a policy question.

In my days growing up in Nigeria, education was seen as a serious ladder out of poverty. Parents sacrificed everything for their children to compete. Children studied under lanterns during blackouts and paraffin oil in the absence of electricity. Admission into federal schools carried prestige because people believed merit still mattered.

Today, the message increasingly seems different. Instead of helping weak systems become stronger, we keep adjusting the benchmark downward.

There is an Igbo proverb that says when a child washes his hands clean, he dines with elders. The wisdom is simple. You do not lower the dining table for the child. You help the child rise to the table.

That is where many Nigerian policies fail.

Countries that transformed their education sectors did not primarily do so by permanently reducing standards. South Korea invested heavily in public education after their civil war. Singapore strengthened teacher quality and technical competence. Rwanda rebuilt educational infrastructure after national tragedy.

They focused on building capacity, not institutionalizing weakness.

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Unfortunately, Nigeria often prefers shortcuts.

Instead of improving teacher quality, we reduce cut-off marks.

Instead of rebuilding public schools, we weaken admission barriers.

Instead of confronting learning poverty, we redesign the grading scale.

What irritates me the more is that we started this lowering of standards from the political leadership recruitment itself.

Under Nigeria’s constitutional framework, a person can aspire to become governor or president with merely a secondary school certificate or its equivalent, and the courts have even interpreted this to mean merely attending secondary school, not necessarily passing.

In practical terms, the minimum qualification for managing one of the most complex countries on earth is astonishingly low.

Think about that carefully.

A bank will hardly employ someone with such qualifications to manage a branch. Major companies conduct rigorous recruitment processes before appointing middle managers.

Yet the “CEO” of the Nigerian state can emerge under standards far lower than what many private organizations require for ordinary office assistant role.

And then we wonder why governance often reflects poor preparation, weak intellectual depth and shallow policy thinking.

A nation cannot continuously lower the standard for leadership and still expect excellence in national outcomes.

This does not mean certificates alone automatically produce wisdom or competence. Nigeria has had educated leaders who still failed. But serious societies generally understand that leadership recruitment should encourage preparedness, intellectual discipline and capacity.

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What Nigeria increasingly promotes is something else: accommodation without transformation.

There is a thin line between inclusion and the soft bigotry of low expectations. Sometimes, policies designed to help disadvantaged groups quietly communicate something dangerous: that excellence is not expected from them.

That mindset eventually weakens everybody.

The real solution is not to abandon disadvantaged communities. Government should invest aggressively in rural schools, teacher training, digital access, nutrition programmes and remedial education. Build capacity before competition.

But lowering standards indefinitely is not empowerment.

In many cases, it merely postpones failure while weakening the culture of striving that serious nations depend upon.

Nigeria must now decide whether it truly wants transformation or merely statistical inclusion. Because history shows that nations rise not by reducing the meaning of excellence, but by helping more citizens genuinely attain it.

Young Ozogwu is an Abuja-based public commentator. You can contact him at [email protected]