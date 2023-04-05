‘Fraudsters’ – Ikpeazu’s AG Yells In Court As Hearing On Frozen Abia Bank Accounts Stalls

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Apo, Abuja could not sit on Wednesday regarding an earlier order it granted freezing all the monies of the Abia State Government domiciled in about 27 financial institutions.

THE WHISTLER reported that Justice Bello Kawu in an exparte motion no: M/6686/2023 also barred all the banks from dealing with representatives of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu pending the determination of the motion.

The suit was filed by Mr Uche Eni’s lawyer, Johnmary C. Jideobi, against the Accountant-General of Abia State, Uche Ihediwa SAN and the Commissioner for Finance and hearing on the case was found fixed for today (Wednesday).

Access Bank Plc, Eco Bank Plc, First Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank, Central Bank of Nigeria, Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), Accountant General of the Federation and 21 financial institutions were listed as respondents in the case.

But while lawyers to the respondents and defendants were waiting in the courtroom, the registrar came out around 10 am to inform everyone that the court will not sit today.

The announcement was not welcomed by Ihediwa who shouted on top of his voice that the proceedings should be scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) if not today.

The applicant and his lawyer were not present in court.

The court’s official said to the respondents, including Ihediwa, that the counsel that sued has to decide the next adjourned date together with him and others in line with rules of the court.

The Abia State AG who could not keep calm alleged that the motion exparte was filed by “fraudsters” against the smooth running of the outgoing government of Ikpeazu.

“We have information that except we pay the N100 million that these fraudsters are demanding, this court will not sit.

“I want to be on tape; fraudsters masquerading as lawyers!,” Ihediwa said and walked away with some young lawyers accompanying him.

However, after further interaction between the registrar and lawyers representing the Abia State government and the several banks, the court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Thursday).

The orders earlier granted by the court reads as follows:

“A mareva order of this Honourable Court freezing forthwith all the monies belonging to the people and Government of Abia State of Nigeria or controlled by the Defendants and domiciled in any Bank (whatsoever named) operating within Nigeria or domiciled with or in the hands of the 1st to 28th Respondents pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice filed herein.

“An order of this honourable court restraining the 1st to 28th Respondents from co-operating with the 1st and 2nd Defendants or any authority and person purporting to be acting on behalf of or in the name of the Government of Abia State of Nigeria (howsoever named or described) in accessing any funds held by the 1st to 28th Respondents for the benefit of the people and Government of Abia State of Nigeria PENDING the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed herein.

“AN ORDER OF COURT granting the Claimant/ Applicant leave to effect a substituted service of all the originating processes in this suit, inclusive of the ex-parte Order of this Court, on the 1st and 2 Defendants at the Abia State Liaison Office, Abia House, Abuja, through any registered post or courier service operating within the Jurisdiction of this honourable Court and for same to be deemed as proper services.

“AN ORDER RESTRAINING THE 1st and 2nd DEFENDANTS FORTHWITH from Interfering with dealing with, withdrawing or accessing in whatever manner, monies in the hand of the 1 to 28th Respondents belonging to the Government and people of Abia State PENDING the hearing and disposal of the Motion on Notice filed herein.

“AN INTERIM ORDER of this Honourable Court restraining ALL the Respondents and their privies, whether severally or individually, from extending any loan facility howsoever called or described) to the Government of Abia State PENDING the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice filed herein.”