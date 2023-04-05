You Lack Power To Suspend Me, Ogah Tells Abia APC Secretary

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has suspended the immediate past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah for allegedly working for other parties during the just-concluded general elections in the state.

APC in a letter signed by its Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, alleged that while Ogah donated his campaign billboards to the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Okey Ahiwe after losing his case against Chief Ikechi Emenike; the former Minister also sponsored his brother, Chief Amaobi Ogah of the Labour Party against a serving APC member of the House of Representatives.

Ogah was also accused of donating his campaign structure to the LP governorship candidate, Dr Alex Otti.

But reacting to the development, Ogah dismissed his suspension, saying Avajah lacks the constitutional powers to suspend him.

“Avajah needs to be called to order so that he knows that he doesn’t have the right to do certain things.

“It’s my Ward that has the powers to suspend me and my ward never suspended me”.

Recall that three days to the governorship election, Ogah reportedly yielded his political structure, Abia Rejoice, to Otti, who eventually won the March 18 governorship election in Abia.

Ogah, who spoke through the Director General of the Uche Ogah Campaign Organisation, Hon Chibuzo Okogbue, described Otti as the best candidate out of the lot vying for the governorship of Abia State.

According to Okogbue, “members of the Abia Rejoice after a thorough scrutiny of all the gubernatorial candidates, have resolved to work with the Alex Otti Campaign Organisation in order to realise the LP candidate’s ambition to reclaim Abia from the stranglehold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”.