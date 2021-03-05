FreeSenegal: Govt Silent On Protesters’ Demand, Blames Demonstrators For Death Of One

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Senegalese government of President Macky Sall on Friday reacted angrily to the protests that rocked the country, but failed to comment on the detention of Sall’s major political opponent, Ousmane Sonko, for which many citizens took to the streets to demand his release.

The protesters are also using the #FreeSenegal hashtag on social media to demand Sonko’s release.

Sonko was meant to appear in court for charges bordering on alleged rape. The government’s failure to provide him in court prompted his supporters to take to the streets in protest.

The demonstrations had turned violent in parts of the country and resulted in the death of one.

In a statement on Friday, spokesperson for the nation’s Minister of Territorial Communities, Development and Territorial Planning, Oumar Gueye, said the protesters failed to comply with the Covid-19 public health advisory outlined in the country.

The official stated that the events that caused the death of one citizen and the destruction of properties would be probed and prosecuted.

The statement partly reads:

“The demonstrations noted on Wednesday March 3 and Thursday March 4, 2021, in flagrant violation of the state of health disaster proclaimed on February 20, 2021, gave rise to regrettable acts of vandalism and violence, which unfortunately led to the death of a man in the person of Cheikh Ibrahima COLY.

“The Government offers its condolences and expresses its compassion to the family of the victim. An investigation was launched to determine the circumstances of the death.

“The Government strongly condemns acts of violence, looting and destruction of public and private property and expresses its solidarity with the natural and legal persons affected by these acts, whose instigators, perpetrators and accomplices will be sought and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”