Fresh 2024 Songs That Will Brighten Your Mood This Weekend

Nigeria’s music scene has always been a vibrant tapestry, reflecting the diverse cultural influences and artistic brilliance within the nation. As we navigate the musical landscape of 2024, we find ourselves immersed in a rich collection of tracks that have not only resonated locally but have also made waves internationally.

With only two weeks into 2024, artists have already begun serenading fans with their enjoyable music.

THE WHISTLER presents a curated list of top four Nigerian songs released in the first two weeks of 2024.

Sunny Ade by Zinokeesky

Zinoleesky’s track “Sunny Ade” stands as a testament to his artistic growth and evolution. It not only highlights his maturity as an artist but also underscores his dedication to crafting music that deeply connects with his audience. In this song, Zinoleesky showcases his versatility by effortlessly navigating through various vocal styles, delivering each line with precision and heartfelt passion.

Just Like Me by 21 Savage featuring Burna Boy and Metro Boomin

In the collaboration “just like me” by 21 Savage featuring Burna Boy and Metro Boomin, the song emerges as a standout gem. The combined prowess of these artists becomes evident as they each contribute scintillating verses, collectively propelling the song to new heights. The collaboration unfolds as a seamless fusion of their individual talents, creating a musical masterpiece that leaves a lasting impact.

Chocolate City Cypher (ft Blaqbonez, A-Q, Loose Kaynon, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, MI Abaga)

The recently released “Chocolate City Cypher” is a captivating rap music piece from the renowned Nigerian record label, Chocolate City. This production features rap freestyles delivered by the label’s top-tier rappers and hip-hop artists, including Blaqbonez, Loose Kaynon, A-Q, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, and MI Abaga.

Recorded and unveiled in 2024, this cypher prominently showcases the exceptional talent within Chocolate City, serving as a resounding reminder that hip-hop thrives vibrantly in Nigeria and across Africa.

“If They Are Real” by Vector featuring Bella Shmurda

Vector, the Nigerian rapper and songwriter, presents an exceptional track titled “If They Are Real,” featuring Bella Shmurda. This captivating song marks Vector’s debut for the year 2023, following a string of previously released tracks that have garnered him considerable attention and acclaim. With his distinctive sound and innovative musical approach, Vector continues to distinguish himself in the industry, turning each new release into a highly anticipated musical event.

“Nsogbu” by Odumodublvck, Peruzzi

Nigerian music artist and songwriter, Peruzzi, and Odumodubvack who is also a Nigerian rap master, singer, and writer, graces us with the interesting track “Nsogbu.”

These artists have not only entertained fans but have also contributed to the global recognition of Nigeria’s rich musical heritage. Moving forward, one can only anticipate the continued brilliance and innovation that will define the future of Nigerian music.

Only Me by Asake

“Only Me” highlights Asake’s outstanding artistry and distinct musical approach. With his velvety vocals and compelling stage presence, he skillfully guides listeners through a narrative of love, triumph, and self-exploration. The song’s relatable themes and infectious melodies are sure to strike a chord with a diverse audience of music enthusiasts.