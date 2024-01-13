Ebonyi Gov Gifts SUVs To Doctors As Incentives

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ebonyi State government has procured sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for medical doctors working in the state-owned general hospitals as incentives.

The approval for the procurement was contained in a release. It stated that Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru endorsed the procurement to ensure that the medical doctors respond to duty calls optimally and with dedication.

The statement was signed by Mr Leo Ekene Oketa, Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media.

The vehicles would give the doctors good confidence and assurance of their welfare, having been employed by the state government, the statement added.

It reads in part, “It is meant as well to ensure that they do not convert the hospital ambulances to their private cars. All the SUVs have been paid for and all of them delivered.”

The statement further revealed that the state government also acquired 52 ambulances, with 20 of them already delivered while the remainders would be delivered soon.

According to Mr Oketa, “The governor intends to have two ambulances to each general hospital in the state. Ebonyi State is on the rise, and our chief servant is leaving no stone unturned in that regard. The governor will deploy them soon, according to his esteemed discretion.”