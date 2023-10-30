Fresh Vacancy At Federal High Court As Justice Riman Dies

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A judge of the Federal High Court, Awka Division, Justice Fatun Odohi Riman, has passed on at age 56.

This was announced in a statement signed by Catherine Oby Christopher, Assistant Director of Information, Federal High Court of Nigeria.

Advertisement

Early this month, 23 new judges of the FHC took their oath of office at the main Courtroom of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

With their inauguration, the total number of Federal High Court judges in Nigeria increased from 73 to 96, THE WHISTLER gathered.

But with the death of Riman, the FHC bench now has 95 judges to man respective courts.

The judge was said to have died due to a brief illness.

Advertisement

“With total resignation to God’s will, we announce the call to glory of one of our very own, Hon. Justice FATUN ODOHI RIMAN , a Federal High Court Judge, Awka Division, whose death occurred on the 28th day of October 2023, after a brief illness.

“We will miss him more than words can express. Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due time,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Nigerian Bar Association has lost a constitutional lawyer, Ben Nwabueze.

A spokesperson for the family, Eni Nwabueze, revealed on Monday, that he died at his residence on Sunday after attaining the age of 96.

Nwabueze once served as the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Advertisement

He hailed from Atani in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.