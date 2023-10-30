FEC Approves N5.9bn For Abuja Light Rail Access Roads Two Months After Wike’s Inspection Tour

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Executive Council on Monday approved the sum of N5.9 billion for the construction of access roads for the Abuja light rail system.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this after the Council’s meeting, which was presided over by President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Wike also highlighted the President’s commitment to completing the Abuja light rail project within a specified timeline, while noting the importance of ensuring the access roads to the railway station are well-prepared.

He said “Today council approved the award of contract for the construction of access roads for the Abuja light rail. You are aware that Mr. President has given the directive that he wants to ride on the metro line.

“Now it will not be possible if there are no access roads to commuters in communities around.

“We believe that this access road being created and some car parks, we believe hopefully by next year most of us will be joining the metro line.”

In last week’s meeting, the federal government approved three road projects. However, the minister said this Monday’s approval specifically pertains to LOT 4, focusing on the communities surrounding the airport and the Abuja Hajj Camp.

“If you don’t create parks and access roads, it will be difficult. And so the council decided to approve this to MSSRS CCECC at a cost of N5.9bn,” he added.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the FCT Minister expressed his displeasure with the state of the Abuja light rail.

During an inspection of the Abuja Metro Station in Idu and the Airport Station on August 23, 2023,

Wike had instructed the FCTA permanent secretary, Olusade Adesola, to finalize payment to the Chinese concession company to complete the rehabilitation of the rail within eight months.

He emphasised the importance of restoring the Abuja metro and stated that it aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s promise to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians quickly.