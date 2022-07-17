From Law To Theology, Meet NBA’s New President

The Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, ECNBA, on Sunday announced a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, as the president of the association that will succeed the incumbent, Olumide Akpata.

According to thelawyer.ng, Maikyau is one of the established legal practitioners in the country who has several certifications and had occupied previously pivotal positions.

He obtained his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1989 and was called to the Bar on December, 1990.

Appointed as SAN in 2011, Maikyau moved on to secure a Diploma in International Commercial Arbitration from the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London, United Kingdom, while being enlisted as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, (CIArb.) in September, 2014.

He’s also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) Nigeria.

The senior lawyer was said to have graduated from Rhema Bible Training Centre, Nigeria and has sponsored several community development projects in Kebbi state, his home state.

The federal government appointed him as a member of the Panel of Conciliators of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) and he served between July 2016 and July 2022.

Furthermore, he is a member of the Governing Council of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero.

On Sunday, the Chairman of the ECNBA, Mr Ayodele Akintunde, declared that Maikyau, SAN, garnered 22, 342

votes to emerge winner.

His rival, Chief J. K. Gadzama, SAN got 10, 842 votes.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, the lawyer saw the election as a “good one”.

He promised to provide transparent leadership and take the association to higher heights.

Others elected include, Adesina Adegbite (General Secretary), Habeeb Lawal (National Publicity Secretary).