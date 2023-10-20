‘From Maryam Shetty To Kashim Imam’ — Northerners Fume Over Tinubu’s Withdrawal Of 24-Year-Old FERMA Chairman Nominee

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to withdraw the appointment of Imam Kashim Imam, a 24-year-old first-class Mechanical Engineering graduate, as the Board Chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has ignited criticism from some northerners.

President Tinubu had reconstituted the governing board and management team of FERMA for a renewable term of four years, naming Imam as the Board Chairman.

Imam, the son of prominent Borno politician, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, had gained attention for his academic achievements after his appointment, including a first-class degree from the University of Brighton in the UK and a master’s degree from the same institution.

But he had only completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in August 2022, prompting questions about his readiness for such a high-ranking government position.

Criticism of Imam’s appointment intensified as many Nigerians questioned whether his academic qualifications were enough to justify the appointment, given his supposed lack of work experience.

This sentiment was shared on the micro-blogging app, Twitter (now X).

Amid the criticism, President Tinubu ordered the reversal of Imam’s appointment, without offering any explanation for his action.

The President’s decision was met with criticism from some northerners who expressed their disappointment on social media.

While some had initially called on Tinubu to withdraw Imam’s appointment claiming he lacks the experience required for the position, northerners who reacted to Imam’s withdrawal on Thursday accused the president of marginalising the north by withdrawing the appointments of two young northerners who were appointed to key positions in his government.

They noted that Imam’s withdrawal was reminiscent of a similar situation involving Maryam Shettima, popularly known as Maryam Shetty, who had her ministerial appointment withdrawn just hours before her scheduled Senate screening.

Shetty, from Kano State, had arrived at the Senate and was waiting to be screened when news of the withdrawal broke.

Below are some of the reactions on social media:

It seems like Tinubu only listens when there's a certain appointment from the North that needs to be revoked, not when there's some big security or economic problem.



It first happened with Maryam Shetty's appointment as a minister and now Engr. Imam Kashim Imam.



Everything's… pic.twitter.com/PHIng0jLwv — F A A R E E S 💫 🇵🇸 (@MFaarees_) October 19, 2023

You withdrew Mal. Elrufai nomination, along 2 others, you withdrew Maryam Shetty Nomination, you reversed policies you introduced even before its implementation, so many uncertainties from PBAT administration.

Are we sure The president is the one in charge? — Nupe Prince (@Nupe_prince) October 19, 2023

My primary concern is how this man will feel after receiving appointment and congratulatory messages from people, only for the president to revoke the appointment. First, it was Maryam Shetty from Kano, and now this man. https://t.co/xiaITA2RxA — Engr Abdulaziz. (@aazailani_jr) October 19, 2023

Y’all saying the outrage of northerners is why Imam and Maryam shetty are dropped are very funny and annoying at the same time.



If outrage really makes impact on Bosun Tijjani and Matawalle wouldn’t have ministers today even though Bosun is doing an excellent job now. — Imran U. Wakili OluwaFemi (PULLO) 👑 (@IU_Wakilii) October 19, 2023

What exactly is happening with nominations and withdrawal of Youths from Northern extraction?



Are those appointments made by third party or is same reason of public outrage or incompetence as insinuated during Maryam Shetty's withdrawal.



Something is wrong!!! https://t.co/S56lBwGk2Y — FAISAL (@Iamumarfaisal) October 19, 2023

This is why I am saying criticism isn’t what moved Maryam Shetty’s nomination’s withdrawal and this boy’s. Matawalle’s appointment was criticized by the North, South, Youth and elderly. But politics prevailed. https://t.co/ylE34gaYmv — Najib Haruna, Esq. (@NajibHaruna_) October 19, 2023

Lmao that’s the same thing they did to Maryam Shetty. This trial and error government sef. You had no reason to subject those people to such level of embarrassment in the first place. Arewa Allah ya qara maku 😆 — Abdurrahman Jumare (@itz_arbdul) October 19, 2023

This withdrawal and that of the Ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty speak volume about the loss of grasp of power in the Presidency and its sad that it is happening at the early stage. https://t.co/p50WGM7mVi — BASHAR M.O (@citizen_bashar) October 19, 2023

A random guy jst tld me that social media criticism is the reason why Tinubu revoked Imam Kashim Imam appointment likewise Maryam Shetty. I smiled &ignored



I dare all social media critics to bullied Tinubu to sack Wike &Matawalle let see if ur criticism has influence. Amateurs! — Abdoulaye (@EngrAbdoulaye) October 19, 2023

If Arewa Youths are not appointed in PBAT administration, there should not be any complain; first it was Maryam Shetty now Imam Kashim appointment have been withdrawn.



The same Arewa are plotting against their fellow brothers and sisters — Prince of Arewa (@AbuAbdulHameed7) October 19, 2023

The President has directed the reversal of the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam, the 25-year-old that was announced as FERMA board chairman. This is the second withdrawal after Maryam Shetty. This is why I like Buhari. You can’t bully him to reverse appointments. — Mr. El-Bonga (@el_bonga) October 19, 2023