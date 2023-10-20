Otti Seeks More Investments In Agriculture To Achieve Food Security

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti has called on critical stakeholders and agriculturists to champion the course of massive production to boost food sufficiency in the country.

Otti who was represented by the Secretary to Abia State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu made the call during the 47th annual conference and general meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology with the theme: “Nigerian Food for the global market.”

Advertisement

Otti stressed on the need for more deliberate and sincere efforts by governments at all levels to invest in agriculture in order to achieve food sufficiency, and to ensure that Nigeria begins to earn foreign exchange from the export of agricultural products.

He lauded the organisers of the programme for choosing Abia, adding that the present administration is committed to improving the agricultural sector of the state.

In his keynote address, a former Governor of Anambra state and the Labour Party Presidential candidate during the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, said that Nigeria is endowed with numerous agribusiness potentials which if properly harnessed will not only boost quality food production that will decimate poverty but will generate investment and employment opportunities.