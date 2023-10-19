NNPC Limited Made Right Choice Appointing Femi Soneye As Spokesperson-Guild Of Editors

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has said that the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari made the right choice in the appointment of Femi Soneye as the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the energy giant.

The NGE is the umbrella body of editors/media executives in Nigeria.

The NGE also said that the appointment of Soneye who is the Publisher of Per Second online newspaper was well-timed.

The Guild of Editors made the commendation on Thursday in a statement signed by its President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the NNPC Limited management named Soneye as the CCCO of the company.

The guild, while congratulating Soneye on his appointment, noted that he was eminently qualified for the position, considering his experience in both the media industry and the public relations field.

The NGE said, ‘’We commend the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, for making the right choice and decision.

“The appointment came at a time the NNPCL is undergoing restructuring in efforts by the shareholders to reposition the company for good corporate governance and efficient management. The experience of a media executive like Soneye is required.”