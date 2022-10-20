FRSC Advises Motorists To Find Other Routes As Petrol Tanker, Passenger Bus Explode On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fuel- tanker has gone up in flames on the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Advertisement

Motorists said the tanker and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

However, it cannot be ascertained if there are casualties but the accident which also involve a passenger bus has reportedly caused traffic snarl.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at Araromi town, before Sagamu interchange, in the Ogun State section of the road.

The FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, said rescue operation is still on.

He added that the number of people involved is yet to be confirmed.

She explained that the scene has been cordoned off, while traffic was diverted to avert a secondary clash.

Okpe said, “Motorists are advised to make use of alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delay.

“Motorists are advised to remain calm and cooperate with traffic managers managing the situation.”