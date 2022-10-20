FRSC Advises Motorists To Find Other Routes As Petrol Tanker, Passenger Bus Explode On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

A fuel- tanker has gone up in flames on the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Advertisement

Motorists said the tanker and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

However, it cannot be ascertained if there are casualties but the accident which also involve a passenger bus has reportedly caused traffic snarl.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at Araromi town, before Sagamu interchange, in the Ogun State section of the road.

RELATED
Nigeria

ISO 9001: FRSC Recertification Shows Committment To Professionalism —Boboye Oyeyemi

Nigeria

Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 30,000 Personnel To Curb Road Traffic Violations

The FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, said rescue operation is still on.

He added that the number of people involved is yet to be confirmed.

She explained that the scene has been cordoned off, while traffic was diverted to avert a secondary clash.

Okpe said, “Motorists are advised to make use of alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delay.

“Motorists are advised to remain calm and cooperate with traffic managers managing the situation.”

You might also like

ISO 9001: FRSC Recertification Shows Committment To Professionalism —Boboye…

Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 30,000 Personnel To Curb Road Traffic Violations

FCT Records 159 Deaths From Road Crashes In 11 Months—FRSC

28 Escape Death In Anambra Road Crash

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.