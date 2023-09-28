LAUTECH: 3 Burnt To Death, 5 Others Injured In Crash Involving Students On Excursion

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, and a driver, were burnt to death in a lone crash while returning from excursion at Erin Ijesa waterfall in Osun State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that five other students of the institution who were in the bus sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

Advertisement

It was learnt that the accident occurred on Wednesday night around 10:10 PM along Osogbo/Ilobu road while the students were being conveyed in a Mazda commercial bus.

An witness disclosed that the bus was on top speed when some group of people suddenly cross the road at Ojutu bridge in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun Stste, promptinw the driver to suddenly try to maneuver the vehicle.

Mercy Victor said “In the process, the driver lost control of the bus and veered into a nearby ditch causing damage on the car. The bus caught fire immediately. Before the arrival of O’ Ambulance, the driver and a student were burnt into ashes.”

When contacted, the Head of Operations, Osun Ambulance Scheme, Mrs Elizabeth Arowosafe, confirmed the accident.

Advertisement

She explained, “upon the arrival of our team to the accident scene two of the victims including the driver and a student have been burnt into ashes. We rescued six other students. We took them to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital and Onward Hospital for treatment.

“One of them told us that they are students of LAUTECH coming from excursion at Erin Ijesa waterfall. She was able to identified the other victims.”

The Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC), Osun State Command, through its spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, also confirmed that three people died in the accident while five others are receiving treatment.

“The Sector Commander, Henry Benamaisia cautioned motorist to drive defensively,” said Ogungbemi.