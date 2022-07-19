FRSC: Boboye Oyeyemi Retires After 8 Years As Corps Marshal

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, has retired from the agency.

Oyeyemi’s retirement came eight years after he was appointed as Corps Marshal by former President Goodluck Jonathan on July 23, 2014.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, who is the Corps Public Education Officer.

Oyeyemi who was one of the few founding officers of the Corps served in all the major departments and commands of the Corps, all of which he excelled in managing without blame, said Kazeem.

“With his robust background in operations, motor vehicle administration, training and policy, research and statistics, which he managed with excellence, all eyes were on the Federal Government to give him the opportunity to showcase the leadership skills he had learnt over the years under successive Corps Marshal,” he said, noting that Oyeyemi’s emergence was not surprising to all those interested in the growth and development of the Corps.

“He did not disappoint the people as he hit the ground running after his swearing in by the former secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim in the conference hall of the SGF office,” the statement said.

Kazeem described Oyeyemi as an advocate of policy continuity, who had no difficulty in recognising the need to uphold and build on the policy direction taken by his predecessor, Chief Osita Chidoka, who had earlier been appointed as a minister and member of the Federal Executive Council.

The statement explained that Oyeyemi announced his management ideals during his maiden strategy session with the principal officers of the National Headquarters and Zonal Commanding Officers when he stated that the principles of his management would be anchored on the tripod of Consultation, Reward and Punishment ( CRP), an acronym for the use of carrots and sticks in managing the affairs of the Corps.

“As a versatile computer user, Oyeyemi not only promoted the digitization policy of the Corps, but took it to the next level thereby widening the scope, usage and accessibility of computers among the generality of the Corps in the last 8 years that he was saddled with the responsibility of leading the organization.

“Having successfully spent his two tenures at the topmost office of the Corps and is graciously bowing out, the questions on the lips of many anxious Nigerians are, what did he do differently that he could be remembered for by the coming generations?

“The unprecedented levels of recruitment that he secured from the Federal Government within the years has, no doubt, raised the number of qualified personnel available to carryout specialist and general duty assignments that have significantly improved the presence and visibility of the Corps across the nation’s highways.

“His policy of ensuring effective management of the wide network of road nationwide has led to the Introduction of Corridor Commands and Station Offices which has made the presence of the FRSC in all the nation’s 774 local governments possible for collective ownership of traffic management as envisaged by the Road Safety Strategy initiative..

“Concerned with the poor office accomodation and dilapidated nature of most of the structures occupied by the Corps on rent basis across the states, Oyeyemi-led Management vigorously pursued the policy of constructing permanent office accomodation most of which have been commissioned across states in the six geopolitical zones of the country. This has created opportunity for modern and permanent office structures owned by the Corps.

“Towards ensuring a happier and more productive post service life for staff, the last man standing unveiled project 20,000 staff Housing Scheme to make house ownership easier for all staff of the Corps while we brought into existence FRSC Post-Service Scheme (PSS) to help members of the Corps save for retirement before the retirement benefit/pension are paid,” the statement said.

Kazeem added that the outgoing Corps Marshall led an aggressive policy pursuit of fleet renewal by his Management, which led to the procurement of an unprecedented number of operational vehicles, tow trucks, ambulances, administration vehicles and other rescue equipment, the largest ever secured by any management in the 34 years of the Coros’ existence.

“As an organization built on the ingredients of knowledge, the FRSC Management under Oyeyemi paid special attention to staff capacity development programmes through which opportunities for local and foreign trainings were offered to all cadres of staff.

“The various institutions of learning aimed at developing the intellectual and road traffic management expertise of the Corps were not only established, but some upgraded to make it possible for them to offer advanced knowledge and certification.

“To this end, the FRSC Academy Udi, Enugu State was upgraded as centre of excellence for study of road safety and affiliated with the Federal University of Technology, Owerri for the award of post-graduate degree programs in transportation Management,” the FRSC spokesperson said.