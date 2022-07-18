Ebube-Agu Operatives Allegedly Kill Seven Wedding Guests In Imo

Operatives of the Ebube-Agu security outfit have allegedly killed seven people returning from a traditional wedding in Awo-mamma in Oru East local Government Area of Imo State.

President General of Otulu community, Nnamdi Agbor, while speaking to newsmen, said the operatives opened fire on the wedding guests while on tricycles returning to Otulu in Oru from neighboring Awo-mamma.

The incident which happened on Sunday resulted in the death of seven people while five persons were said to be missing and two persons lying critically injured at the hospital.

“Our people were coming back from Awo Omamma around 7pm after a traditional wedding. Ebube Agu operatives saw them in motorcycles and opened fire on them. As I speak to you, we have recovered seven dead bodies who are our people. Five are missing. Two are critically injured and hospitalized while the other person who sustained minor injuries has been discharged,” said Agbor who noted that the unfortunate incident had sparked protest in the community.

“This is very unfortunate. Our people are angry. They are protesting. There was no cause for the killing. They were just riding home when the Ebubeagu Security outfit opened fire on them. This has never happened before.

“We have reported the incident to the security agents. The commissioner of police and the commander of the 34 Artillery Brigade Command Obinze have visited. The DPO is also assisting. I have reported the killing to the member representing us at the National Assembly.

“The celebrant is Chijioke Nnanna. Those arrested are Uchenna Orjiribeka, Chido Ekesinachi and Nnamdi Ekesinachi. Those in the hospital are Oluebube Agbor and Thank God Iheukwumere. Those who were killed are, Chigozie Obinwa, Ozioma, Chikere Anyadioha, Ifechi Ekesinachi, Emeka Ekesinachi , Aboy Ihegboro and Chijindu. Five persons are still missing,” he said.

The Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Michael Abattam, could not be reached for comment on the incident.