FRSC Denies Seeking FG’s Permission To Bear Arms

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Sunday refuted reports suggesting that it was in the process of seeking Federal Government’s approval to arm its officers

In an official statement signed by Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the FRSC urged the public to dismiss this misinformation.

Kazeem clarified that the statement attributed to the Corps Marshal’s representative at the Passing Out Parade of Cadets held at the Nigerian Army Training Centre Kotangora, Niger State, did not align with the views of the management and the FRSC boss, Dauda Ali Biu

He said, “The attention of the FRSC has just been drawn to a report that the Corps Marshal is seeking the permission of the Federal Government for the personnel of the Corps to bear arms.

“The said eronous statement credited to the representative of the Corps Marshal at the Passing Out Parade of Cadets at the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC). Kotangora, Niger State, does not reflect the current position of the Corps Marshal and the management team.

“Members of the public should therefore take note”.