FRSC Redeploys 46 Senior Officers 

As part of efforts to boost performance, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has redeployed 46 senior officers to different formations of the agency in the country.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Kazeem said in Abuja that the redeployment was pursuant to the recent approval of the promotion of senior officers by the FRSC and the need to strategically reposition them for optimal performance.

He said that the redeployed officers were Assistant Corps Marshals and Corps Commanders, and were all expected to report to their new Commands on or before Monday, May 2.

According to him, the redeployed senior officers include Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Chidi Nkwonta, former Zonal commanding officer RS6HQ Portharcourt.

“He is to take over as the Commandant, Federal Road Safety Command and Staff College (FCSC), Udi, Enugu State.

“ACM Chukwuma Njoku, formerly Corps Commander Personnel under Admin and Human Resource Department at the national headquarters, to now head Manpower Development unit under Training Department, National Headquarters.

“Ocheja Ameh, former Sector Commander Ekiti, now posted to become the Zonal Commanding Officer Enugu.

“ACM UI Ojeamiren, former Deputy Commandant FRSC Academy Udi, now Zonal Commanding Officer Osogbo, while ACM Jonathan Aderole Owoade, the erstwhile Sector Commander Kwara, now heads Port Harcourt Zonal Command, ” he said.

In the same vein, Kazeem said that 10 States would now have new Sector Commanders as follows; Corps Commander (CC) Kaugama Kabo, former Sector Commander Sokoto now Sector Commander Yobe.

He said that CC DY Dio was to proceed from Yobe to take over as Adamawa State Sector Commander.

Kazeem said that CC YK Nadabo was to hand over the helm of affairs as CC LGA Station Office at the Operations department of the National headquarters and assume duty as the Sector Commander Sokoto state.

Kazeem said that Borno state got CC IU Boyi as the new Sector Commander.

“Erstwhile Delta State Sector Commander, CC I Abubakar is now Benue state Sector Commander while CC Ubi Ushiet is to replace him as Delta State Sector Commander.

“Meanwhile, CC OE Joseph is to assume duty as the Sector Commander Ekiti State as CC FA Ogidan becomes Kwara State Sector Commander and CC SE Dawulung takes over the helm of affairs as Plateau State Sector Commander.

“Theman mnarc now becomes the Sector Commander Gombe State, ” he added.

The Spokesperson said that Uchechukwu Wihioka, former Corps Commander Admin in the FRSC Command and Staff College, was now Deputy Commandant, Federal Road Safety Command Staff College.

Kazeem said that Corps Commander, Joel Dagwa, the outgoing Registrar FRSC Academy, has now been appointed as the Deputy Camp Commandant FRSC Academy.

He said that Corps Commander Shamsudeen Sale , former Sector Commander Nasarawa State, was now Corps Commander Motor Vehicle Administration in the Headquarters.

He also said that DA Barde, former Corps Commander Logistics under the Technical Service Department in the Headquarters was now the Corps Commander Armament under the Operations Department at the Headquarters, Sector Commander Gombe.

He added that Ishaku Ibrahim, had become Corps Commander, National Road Safety Partnership FRSC Headquarters.

According to him, Solomon Agure, former Sector Commander Kogi, now heads Local Government Station Office under the department of Operations, FRSC Headquarters.

“More Corps Commanders were also redeployed including Ebenezer Guar, former Head of Policy unit of Policy Research and Statistics Department to now head Corps Provost in the National Headquarters,

“Olusola Ibirongbe, former Corps Commander Cash Management Office under the Finance and Account Office, now Corps Commander Finance and Account Unit under the Finance and Account Department.”

Kazeem said that the Corps Marshal implored the officers to remain steadfast in their commitment, upright in their dedication to duties, and to share in the FRSC vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.

He quoted Oyeyemi as enjoining them to play pivotal roles to ensure that they contribute their quota in enhancing the safety of lives and property of all road users.