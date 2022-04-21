FRSC Rescued 405 Accident Victims In 131 Road Crashes During Easter

The Federal Road Safe Corps has stated that 405 persons were rescued in 131 crashes during the Easter celebration.

The FRSC also revealed that there was a significant increase in the number of people rescued without injury.

It was further revealed that the people that were rescued unharmed rose to 47% in the nearly concluded Easter special patrol which lasted from 14 to 19 April 2022.

“405 people without injuries from a total of 131 crashes nationwide involving 857 people. This figure according to the data released by the Corps represents 47% increase in the total number of people rescued without injuries,” the FRSC’s Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

Kazeem noted that “275 people were rescued without injuries in the same period in 2021, while 405 were rescued during the 2022 Easter special patrol without injuries, which marks 47% improvement from the 2022 record.”

The number of persons rescued with injuries from road traffic crashes during the celebration period was given as 84.

Out of the total number of 131 crashes recorded in 2022, 36 were reportedly fatal crashes while 72 were serious and 23, were minor.

Kazeem further said, “The 857 persons involved in road traffic crashes during the 2022 Easter celebration period, a total of 84 people were killed as 213 Vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes across the nation during the period as follows: 15 tanker/trailers, 28 trucks, 40 buses, 85 cars, 35 motorcycles, 5 Tricycles, and 5 pickups.”

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, was quoted as saying that “the Corps now has a wider coverage due to the establishment of more FRSC Commands, Outposts, roadside clinics and Zebra points who now feed in reports from different routes that were hitherto not thoroughly covered. He stressed that the increase in the number of road crashes, increase in the number of persons involved, and increase in the number of persons killed is due to the reports that emanated from the new FRSC formations.”

Oyeyemi had earlier directed the 2022 Easter special patrol team to cover 50 corridors which includes the Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi; Mokwa-Birnin Yero-Zaria; Maiduguri-Biu-Numan-Jalingo-Wukari; Lafia-Langtang-Pankshin-Jos; Abuja-Lokoja-Okene; Lokoja-Auchi-Benin; Onitsha-Njaba-Owerri-Umuahia, Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomosho; and Ibadan-Ogere-Shagamu.