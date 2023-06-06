Fuel Subsidy: FG To Increase Minimum Wage As NLC, TUC Suspend Strike Action

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government (FG), has revealed plans to review the minimum wage as measure to curtail the Wednesday June 7th proposed nationwide strike actions by the Nigeria labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The decision was made during the meeting with the Labour Unions and the FG over the removal of fuel subsidy.

In attendance was the President of the NLC Joe Ajaero, President of TUC Festus Osifo, and the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila who led the government side, disclosed that three major agreements were reached by the parties at the end of the meeting.

The agreements are “The TUC and the NLC to continue the ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions above.

“The labour centres and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023 to agree on an implementation framework.

“The NLC to suspend the notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations.”

Also, he disclosed that the parties agreed on a seven point resolution to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on Nigerians.

The seven point resolutions are “The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revIew world Bank financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the program.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion program earlier agreed with Labor centers in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.

“The Labour centers and the Federal Government to review issues hindering effective delivery in the

education sector and propose solutions for implementation.

“The Labour centers and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

“The Federal Government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.

“All other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint

committee.”

Gbajabiamila stressed that the NLC agreed to suspend the notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations as well as continue the ongoing engagements and secure closure on the resolutions.

The resolution was signed by the Presidents and Secretaries of the NLC and TUC, and Ms Kachollom Daju, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Labour Employment.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the FG had obtained a court order restraining the Labour from embarking on a nationwide industrial action on Wednesday.