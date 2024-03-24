Tinubu Cancels 72nd  Birthday Celebration Over Hardship, Killing Of Soldiers, Policemen In Delta 

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has announced he will not host any birthday celebration or permit others to organize festivities on his behalf when he turns 72 on March 29, 2024.

Tinubu, in a State House release, cited the “challenging times” and “present mood of the nation” as reasons for foregoing his birthday celebration.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Tinubu, said in a statement that while it is customary for leaders to celebrate birthdays, “President Tinubu in deference to this challenging times will not host any birthday event and does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers across the country to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name.”

He pointed to the recent killings of military and police officers in Delta State and security breaches as factors informing Tinubu’s decision to cancel any birthday festivities.

The president also requested that no birthday advertisements or goodwill messages be placed in newspapers, radio, or television.

Instead, Tinubu encouraged those wishing to honor him to “kindly donate the money to charity organisations of their choice in his name.”

According to the statement, Tinubu intends to use his birthday as an “opportunity of his birthday to reflect and re-dedicate himself to the task of building a more stable, more secure, virile, prosperous and united Nigeria.”

The announcement comes amid economic hardship and mass kidnappings in parts of the country

Last week, Tinubu directed a ban on all public funded international trips for ministers, officials and heads of agencies in a move aimed at reducing the cost of governance and ensuring fiscal responsibility.

“Mr. President has concerns about the rising cost of travel expenses borne by Ministries, Department and Agencies of Government as well as the growing need for Cabinet Members and heads of MDAs to focus on their respective mandates for effective service delivery,” read a letter from his Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The letter cited the “current economic challenges and the need for responsible fiscal management” as reasons for the temporary ban on international travel funded by taxpayers.