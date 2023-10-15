FUGUS: Army Foils Attempt To Kidnap Four Zamfara Varsity Students

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in partnership with the Zamfara Police Command, have foiled an attempt by suspected terrorists to kidnap four students of the Federal University Gusau, FUGUS.

The information was disclosed in a statement signed by Yahaya Ibrahim, the spokesperson of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Sunday.

According to the Army, the assailants invaded the off-campus area of the school on Saturday night, located at Sabon Gida under the Damba area of Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

The school’s Student Union Government (SUG), led by Bello Aliyu, told THE WHISTLER on Sunday that Damba village is about seven kilometres from the main campus.

“The school management had advised students residing in that area to leave because of the frequency of bandit operations there. This was even before the first attack.

“However, there is also a military base close to the axis, which made it difficult for the bandits to leave with the abducted students last night,” he said.

The army, in the statement, further noted that they thwarted the attempted kidnap following distress calls.

“Troops immediately mobilised and formed a blocking position at a possible withdrawal route, which led to heavy gun duel with the terrorists. Troops’ superiority forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and fled.

“During the encounter with the terrorists around 12 am, 2 of the students were able to escape while other 2 students, a male and female, were safely rescued by the troops,” the statement said.

The incident comes three weeks after armed men invaded another off-campus area of the school in Sabo Gida village. The assailants abducted at least 24 students and three labourers.

A total of 13 females and three labourers were rescued by the Nigerian Army barely 72 hours after their abduction.

At least 11 female students are still in captivity.