Israel Issues Fresh Warning To Iran As Ground Offensive Against Hamas In Gaza Underway

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned Iran not to get involved in its ongoing war with Hamas as it prepares to launch a ground offensive into Gaza, a Palestinian exclave.

IDF spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner, appeared on CNN Sunday to respond to Iran’s disposition towards Hamas.

The Iranian government said lately that the conflict will escalate into “far-reaching consequences” for Israel.

Reacting, Lerner said Israel was aware of Iran’s alleged sponsorship of terrorism in the Middle East and against Israel through Hamas militants and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

But he warned Iran “not to get involved” in its ongoing war with Hamas, saying Israel was prepared for any eventuality.

At the moment, foreign media reports that Israel has positioned 300,000 soldiers along Gaza borders( for land, air and sea offensive) while its infantry soldiers have been deployed to Israel’s border with Lebanon.

Hamas militants numbering over 30,000, according to multiple reports, have maintained their position of sustaining resistance against Israel’s occupation of Palestine territories and the desecration of the al-Asqa mosque in Jerusalem.

The ongoing conflict has already resulted in the death of over 2,100 people on both sides.

The United Nations is calling for the opening of humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave the war zone as well as access food and water.