FUGUS KIDNAP: FULL LIST As Army ‘Rescues 13 Female Students, 3 Labourers’ In Zamfara Varsity Abduction

The Nigerian Army along with other security agencies have rescued 13 female students and three labourers thus far, THE WHISTLER can report.

The abducted are students of the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State.

Our correspondent exclusively obtained the list of the rescued victims in the early hours of Monday.

The operation led by a Joint Task Force NorthWest, Operation Hadarin Daji rescued the victims following an ongoing operation for their safe return after they were abducted by armed men on September 22.

The List showed that the security operatives had rescued two 100-level female students, six 200-level female students, two 300-level female students, one 400-level female student, one uncategorised and one graduate currently writing her project.

The labourers, all males, were also rescued during the operation.

The Labourers registered with GUPRAN Engineering Services Ltd, were working at a site near the hostels when they were abducted alongside the female students.

THE WHISTLER reports on Sunday that security operatives had assured the school management of their commitment to rescue all the victims unhurt.

They pledged not to return from “the bush” without the abducted students, THE WHISTLER learned from sources.

On Friday, a yet-to-be-identified group of men, armed with sophisticated weapons and riding on about 50 motorcycles, invaded three rented apartments and abducted the students, largely females.

The total number of students abducted from the hostels located in Sabon Gida Village remains unknown.

Below is the list of students obtained by this paper to have been rescued by the Nigerian army (OPHD):

Amamatullahi Asabe Dahiru of Education Chemistry (200 Level) Mariya Abdulrahman Usman of English department (400 level) Felicia Sunday of Computer Science (200 Level) Jamila Ahmad of Biochemistry (200 Level) Aisha Aminu Ujong of Education Physics (Graduated) Ketora Bulus of Education Physics (100 Level) Usaina Abdulrahman of Education English (100 Level) Sa’adatu Aminu Abubakar of Education Biology. Rukayya Sani Batola of Education Chemistry (200 Level) Merry Monday of MicroBiology (300 Level) Maryam Salawuddeen of Accounting (300 Level) Salamatu Jummai Dahiru, Microbiology (200 Level) Fiddausi Abdulazeez of Education Biology (200 Level)

3 labourers of GUPRAN Engineering Services Ltd

Mustapha Kamalu Ishaq